Groveport Madison trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 13-3 win over Lancaster at Groveport Madison High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lancaster, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Groveport Madison through the end of the first quarter.

The Cruisers’ offense moved in front for a 7-3 lead over the Gales at halftime.

Groveport Madison jumped to a 10-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cruisers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Lancaster and Groveport Madison faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Lancaster High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Groveport Madison faced off against Upper Arlington and Lancaster took on Hilliard Darby on Sept. 15 at Hilliard Darby High School.

