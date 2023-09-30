Westerville Central posted a narrow 33-28 win over Grove City on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Westerville Central a 13-7 lead over Grove City.

The Greyhounds darted a modest margin over the Warhawks as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Westerville Central broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-21 lead over Grove City.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 33-28.

Last season, Grove City and Westerville Central faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Grove City High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Westerville Central faced off against Dublin Coffman and Grove City took on Marysville on Sept. 15 at Marysville High School.

