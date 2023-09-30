Springfield scored early and often in a 28-9 win over Springboro on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Springfield opened with a 14-0 advantage over Springboro through the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Springboro didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 28-9 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Springfield and Springboro squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Springfield High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Springboro faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Springfield took on Beavercreek on Sept. 15 at Springfield High School.

