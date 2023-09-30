Lewis Center Olentangy Orange scored early and often to roll over Dublin Coffman 35-14 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Lewis Center Olentangy Orange a 14-0 lead over Dublin Coffman.

The Pioneers’ offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Shamrocks at the intermission.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange roared to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Dublin Coffman and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange played in a 35-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange faced off against Newark and Dublin Coffman took on Westerville Central on Sept. 15 at Westerville Central High School.

