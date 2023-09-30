Powell Olentangy Liberty topped Upper Arlington in a 19-16 overtime thriller in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Golden Bears moved ahead by earning a 7-3 advantage over the Patriots at the end of the second quarter.

Upper Arlington had a 7-6 edge on Powell Olentangy Liberty at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Patriots and the Golden Bears locked in a 13-13 stalemate.

Powell Olentangy Liberty held on with a 6-3 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Upper Arlington faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Upper Arlington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Powell Olentangy Liberty faced off against New Albany and Upper Arlington took on Groveport Madison on Sept. 15 at Groveport Madison High School.

