Hilliard Bradley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Hilliard Davidson 37-10 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Hilliard Bradley opened with a 3-0 advantage over Hilliard Davidson through the first quarter.

The Jaguars’ offense moved in front for a 17-3 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Hilliard Bradley roared to a 31-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Wildcats’ 7-6 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Hilliard Davidson and Hilliard Bradley played in a 14-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Dublin Jerome and Hilliard Davidson took on Delaware Olentangy Berlin on Sept. 15 at Delaware Olentangy Berlin High School.

