Glen Dale John Marshall grabbed a 31-20 victory at the expense of Vincent Warren in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 30.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Glen Dale John Marshall jumped ahead over Vincent Warren when the fourth quarter began 17-14.

The Monarchs held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

