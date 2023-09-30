Pickerington North broke to an early lead and topped Galloway Westland 55-6 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Pickerington North a 34-0 lead over Galloway Westland.

The Panthers’ offense pulled in front for a 41-0 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Galloway Westland rallied in the third quarter by making it 41-6.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Pickerington North and Galloway Westland squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Pickerington North High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Galloway Westland faced off against Thomas Worthington and Pickerington North took on Reynoldsburg on Sept. 15 at Reynoldsburg High School.

