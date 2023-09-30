Defense dominated as Pickerington Central pitched a 48-0 shutout of Grove City Central Crossing during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Last season, Pickerington Central and Grove City Central Crossing faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Pickerington High School Central.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Grove City Central Crossing faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy and Pickerington Central took on Gahanna Lincoln on Sept. 15 at Pickerington High School Central.

