Thornville Sheridan’s defense throttled Duncan Falls Philo, resulting in a 33-0 shutout at Duncan Falls Philo High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and Duncan Falls Philo faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and Thornville Sheridan took on New Concord John Glenn on Sept. 15 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

