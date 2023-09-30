Defense dominated as Logan pitched a 17-0 shutout of Marietta on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Logan moved in front of Marietta 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Chieftains registered a 10-0 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Logan and Marietta were both scoreless.

The Chieftains got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Logan faced off against Chillicothe and Marietta took on Ripley on Sept. 15 at Marietta High School.

