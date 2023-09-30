Kirtland’s defense throttled Burton Berkshire, resulting in a 47-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Kirtland stormed in front of Burton Berkshire 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hornets’ offense stormed in front for a 30-0 lead over the Badgers at halftime.

Kirtland jumped to a 44-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Kirtland faced off against Cuyahoga Heights and Burton Berkshire took on Garfield Heights Trinity on Sept. 15 at Burton Berkshire High School.

