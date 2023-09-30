Gahanna Lincoln eventually beat New Albany 20-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Gahanna Lincoln opened with a 13-0 advantage over New Albany through the first quarter.

The Golden Lions registered a 20-0 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

New Albany battled back to make it 20-7 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and New Albany squared off on Nov. 18, 2022 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, New Albany faced off against Powell Olentangy Liberty and Gahanna Lincoln took on Pickerington Central on Sept. 15 at Pickerington High School Central.

