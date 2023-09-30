Jackson controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 42-13 victory over Washington Court House Miami Trace in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The last time Jackson and Washington Court House Miami Trace played in a 44-7 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off against Mt Orab Western Brown and Jackson took on Hamilton Ross on Sept. 15 at Jackson High School.

