Hillsboro rolled past Washington Court House Washington for a comfortable 36-6 victory for an Ohio high school football victory at Hillsboro High on Sept. 29.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 6-6 duel in the first quarter.

The Indians registered a 16-6 advantage at intermission over the Blue Lions.

Hillsboro jumped to a 29-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Washington Court House Washington and Hillsboro faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Hillsboro faced off against Sabina East Clinton and Washington Court House Washington took on Monroe on Sept. 15 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

