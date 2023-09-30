Greenfield McClain topped Chillicothe 20-17 in a tough tilt on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Cavaliers with a 10-7 lead over the Tigers heading into the second quarter.

Greenfield McClain broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 13-10 lead over Chillicothe.

The Tigers and the Cavaliers each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Chillicothe and Greenfield McClain squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Greenfield McClain High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Chillicothe faced off against Logan and Greenfield McClain took on Cincinnati Hills Christian on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.