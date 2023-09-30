Rocky River Lutheran West knocked off Gates Mills Hawken 41-30 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Rocky River Lutheran West and Gates Mills Hawken settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

The scoreboard blinked a 21-21 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Rocky River Lutheran West jumped to a 28-24 bulge over Gates Mills Hawken as the fourth quarter began.

The Longhorns got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-6 edge.

