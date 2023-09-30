Toronto handled Rayland Buckeye Local 42-7 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Toronto opened with a 14-0 advantage over Rayland Buckeye Local through the first quarter.

The Red Knights opened a towering 28-7 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Toronto charged to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Toronto and Rayland Buckeye Local squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Rayland Buckeye Local faced off against Woodsfield Monroe Central and Toronto took on New Cumberland Oak Glen on Sept. 15 at New Cumberland Oak Glen High School.

