St. Clairsville rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Bellaire 34-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 30.

Bellaire showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over St. Clairsville as the first quarter ended.

The Big Reds moved ahead by earning a 7-6 advantage over the Red Devils at the end of the second quarter.

St. Clairsville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-14 lead over Bellaire.

The Red Devils got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, St. Clairsville and Bellaire faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at St. Clairsville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bellaire faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek and St. Clairsville took on Cadiz Harrison Central on Sept. 22 at St. Clairsville High School.

