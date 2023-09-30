Millersburg West Holmes rallied over Lexington for an inspiring 62-28 victory for an Ohio high school football victory at Millersburg West Holmes High on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lexington, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Millersburg West Holmes through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights’ offense jumped in front for a 35-21 lead over the Minutemen at the intermission.

Millersburg West Holmes roared to a 49-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

