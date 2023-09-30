New Madison Tri-Village’s defense throttled Arcanum, resulting in a 43-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Arcanum faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Arcanum High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Ansonia and Arcanum took on Lewisburg Tri-County North on Sept. 15 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.