Lewis Center Olentangy dominated Thomas Worthington 52-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Lewis Center Olentangy steamrolled in front of Thomas Worthington 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves opened a massive 49-7 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Lewis Center Olentangy roared to a 52-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Thomas Worthington and Lewis Center Olentangy squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Thomas Worthington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Grove City Central Crossing and Thomas Worthington took on Galloway Westland on Sept. 15 at Thomas Worthington High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.