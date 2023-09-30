Steubenville raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 27-19 win over Wheeling Linsly on Sept. 29 in West Virginia football.

Steubenville darted in front of Wheeling Linsly 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Big Red fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Cadets’ expense.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Wheeling Linsly got within 21-13.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 27-19.

The last time Wheeling Linsly and Steubenville played in a 28-27 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

