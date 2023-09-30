McConnelsville Morgan posted a narrow 35-28 win over New Lexington in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

McConnelsville Morgan moved in front of New Lexington 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Panthers inched back to a 21-14 deficit.

McConnelsville Morgan jumped to a 27-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers closed the lead with a 14-8 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, New Lexington and McConnelsville Morgan faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, New Lexington faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and McConnelsville Morgan took on Coshocton on Sept. 15 at Coshocton High School.

