Mt. Vernon finally found a way to top Wooster 35-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Mt. Vernon opened with a 6-0 advantage over Wooster through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Generals’ expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Wooster made it 28-21.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Wooster and Mt Vernon squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Wooster faced off against Lexington and Mt Vernon took on Ashland on Sept. 15 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

