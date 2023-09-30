Mentor notched a win against Shaker Heights 44-29 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Mentor opened with a 14-7 advantage over Shaker Heights through the first quarter.

The Cardinals registered a 24-13 advantage at halftime over the Red Raiders.

Mentor stormed to a 37-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-7 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Mentor faced off against Cleveland Heights.

