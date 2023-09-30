Poland Seminary notched a win against Niles 28-14 for an Ohio high school football victory at Niles Mckinley High on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Poland Seminary a 7-0 lead over Niles.

The Bulldogs opened a slim 14-7 gap over the Red Dragons at the intermission.

Poland Seminary darted to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Poland Seminary and Niles played in a 31-7 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Niles faced off against Cortland Lakeview and Poland Seminary took on Hubbard on Sept. 15 at Hubbard High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.