West Chester Lakota West took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Cincinnati Oak Hills 59-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave West Chester Lakota West a 17-0 lead over Cincinnati Oak Hills.

The Firebirds registered a 45-0 advantage at intermission over the Highlanders.

West Chester Lakota West roared to a 52-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Oak Hills squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Cincinnati Colerain and Cincinnati Oak Hills took on Cincinnati Sycamore on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

