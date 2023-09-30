New Concord John Glenn posted a narrow 10-7 win over Zanesville Maysville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with New Concord John Glenn and Zanesville Maysville settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Little Muskies held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Zanesville Maysville and New Concord John Glenn faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Zanesville Maysville faced off against Crooksville and New Concord John Glenn took on Thornville Sheridan on Sept. 15 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.