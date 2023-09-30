Ironton’s defense throttled Ironton Rock Hill, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Ironton opened with a 14-0 advantage over Ironton Rock Hill through the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Redmen.

Ironton stormed to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Ironton and Ironton Rock Hill played in a 49-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Ironton faced off against South Point and Ironton Rock Hill took on Proctorville Fairland on Sept. 15 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

