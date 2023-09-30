Youngstown East knocked off Warren Howland 30-16 at Warren Howland High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The Golden Bears’ offense jumped in front for a 16-10 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Golden Bears held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Warren Howland and Youngstown East squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Youngstown East High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Warren Howland faced off against Beloit West Branch and Youngstown East took on Akron East on Sept. 15 at Akron East High School.

