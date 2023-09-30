Zanesville West Muskingum’s defense throttled Crooksville, resulting in a 48-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory at Zanesville West Muskingum High on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Zanesville West Muskingum a 6-0 lead over Crooksville.

The Tornadoes’ offense jumped in front for a 34-0 lead over the Ceramics at halftime.

Zanesville West Muskingum steamrolled to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Crooksville squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Crooksville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Duncan Falls Philo and Crooksville took on Zanesville Maysville on Sept. 15 at Crooksville High School.

