New Philadelphia dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 21-10 win over Mansfield Madison Comprehensive for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Mansfield Madison Comprehensive, as it began with a 7-6 edge over New Philadelphia through the end of the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

New Philadelphia broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 14-10 lead over Mansfield Madison Comprehensive.

The Quakers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Sept. 15, New Philadelphia squared off with Mansfield in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.