Lancaster Fairfield Christian took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 61-58 victory over upstart Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Lancaster Fairfield Christian a 21-7 lead over Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans.

The Bishops bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 35-28.

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans moved ahead of Lancaster Fairfield Christian 51-48 to start the final quarter.

The Knights rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Bishops 13-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans squared off on Oct. 8, 2022 at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans faced off against Grove City Christian and Lancaster Fairfield Christian took on Lancaster Fisher Catholic on Sept. 15 at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.