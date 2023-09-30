Defense dominated as Martins Ferry pitched a 42-0 shutout of Sugar Grove Berne Union during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Martins Ferry stormed in front of Sugar Grove Berne Union 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Purple Riders opened a monstrous 35-0 gap over the Rockets at halftime.

Martins Ferry jumped to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Sugar Grove Berne Union faced off against Corning Miller and Martins Ferry took on Newcomerstown on Sept. 15 at Newcomerstown High School.

