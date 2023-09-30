Magnolia Sandy Valley’s advantage forced West Lafayette Ridgewood to dig down, but it did to earn a 35-21 win Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Magnolia Sandy Valley started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over West Lafayette Ridgewood at the end of the first quarter.

The Generals kept a 20-7 intermission margin at the Cardinals’ expense.

West Lafayette Ridgewood darted to a 22-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Generals enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Cardinals’ 14-13 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, West Lafayette Ridgewood and Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Magnolia Sandy Valley squared off with Malvern in a football game.

