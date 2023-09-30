Sugarcreek Garaway dominated from start to finish in an imposing 35-14 win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 7-0 lead over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley.

The Pirates opened a meager 21-7 gap over the Braves at halftime.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 21-14 in the third quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against St. Clairsville and Sugarcreek Garaway took on East Canton on Sept. 15 at East Canton High School.

