Uhrichsville Claymont eventually beat Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 34-21 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Uhrichsville Claymont a 13-7 lead over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Mustangs and the Trojans were both scoreless.

Uhrichsville Claymont moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-13 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Uhrichsville Claymont and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Uhrichsville Claymont faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley took on Strasburg on Sept. 15 at Strasburg High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.