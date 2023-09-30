Newcomerstown took control early and methodically pulled away to beat New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic 47-7 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 30.

The last time Newcomerstown and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic played in a 30-0 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and Newcomerstown took on East Canton on Sept. 22 at Newcomerstown High School.

