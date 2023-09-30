Strasburg posted a narrow 12-7 win over East Canton in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for East Canton, as it began with a 7-6 edge over Strasburg through the end of the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Hornets had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Tigers won the session and the game with a 6-0 performance.

The last time East Canton and Strasburg played in a 41-6 game on Oct. 1, 2021.

In recent action on Sept. 15, East Canton faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Strasburg took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Sept. 15 at Strasburg High School.

