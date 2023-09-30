Malvern rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Lore City Buckeye Trail 28-7 at Malvern High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Lore City Buckeye Trail, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Malvern through the end of the first quarter.

The Hornets and the Warriors were deadlocked at 7-7 heading to the third quarter.

The third quarter gave Malvern a 14-7 lead over Lore City Buckeye Trail.

The Hornets held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Malvern and Lore City Buckeye Trail squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Malvern faced off against Magnolia Sandy Valley and Lore City Buckeye Trail took on Uhrichsville Claymont on Sept. 15 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School.

