North Canton Hoover took full advantage of overtime to defeat Massillon Perry 37-34 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Tough to find an edge early, North Canton Hoover and Massillon Perry fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Panthers had a 21-17 edge on the Vikings at the beginning of the third quarter.

North Canton Hoover broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 31-21 lead over Massillon Perry.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Vikings and the Panthers locked in a 31-31 stalemate.

North Canton Hoover got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-3 edge.

Last season, North Canton Hoover and Massillon Perry squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Massillon Perry High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, North Canton Hoover faced off against Canton GlenOak and Massillon Perry took on Massillon Jackson on Sept. 15 at Massillon Jackson High School.

