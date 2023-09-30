Uniontown Green left no doubt in recording a 42-7 win over Louisville for an Ohio high school football victory at Uniontown Green High on Sept. 29.

Uniontown Green opened with a 21-0 advantage over Louisville through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Leopards.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Louisville and Uniontown Green faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Louisville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Uniontown Green faced off against Canton McKinley and Louisville took on Uniontown Lake on Sept. 15 at Uniontown Lake High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.