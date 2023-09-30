Oxford Talawanda controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 44-12 victory over Cincinnati Northwest during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Last season, Cincinnati Northwest and Oxford Talawanda squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati Northwest High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Oxford Talawanda faced off against Dayton Carroll and Cincinnati Northwest took on Cincinnati Western Hills on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Western Hills High School.

