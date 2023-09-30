An early dose of momentum helped Harrison to a 42-6 runaway past Cincinnati Mt. Healthy in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Harrison opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cincinnati Mt. Healthy through the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Fighting Owls’ expense.

Harrison stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Cincinnati Mt Healthy and Harrison played in a 35-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati Mt Healthy faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Harrison took on Clarksville Clinton-Massie on Sept. 15 at Harrison High School.

