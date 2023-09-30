St. Henry finally found a way to top New Bremen 13-10 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

St. Henry moved in front of New Bremen 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins opened a small 13-7 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when New Bremen made it 13-10.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time New Bremen and St. Henry played in a 62-27 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, St. Henry faced off against Coldwater and New Bremen took on Maria Stein Marion Local on Sept. 15 at New Bremen High School.

