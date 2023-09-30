Minster unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Rockford Parkway 34-8 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory at Minster High on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Minster a 7-0 lead over Rockford Parkway.

The Wildcats opened a colossal 28-0 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Minster roared to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Minster and Rockford Parkway squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Rockford Parkway High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Minster faced off against Anna and Rockford Parkway took on Versailles on Sept. 15 at Versailles High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.