A suffocating defense helped Maria Stein Marion Local handle Fort Recovery 49-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The Flyers opened a mammoth 28-0 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Maria Stein Marion Local thundered to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Fort Recovery faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 16, Fort Recovery faced off against Delphos St. John’s and Maria Stein Marion Local took on New Bremen on Sept. 15 at New Bremen High School.

