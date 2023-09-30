An early dose of momentum helped Versailles to a 41-14 runaway past Anna for an Ohio high school football victory at Anna High on Sept. 29.

Versailles jumped in front of Anna 19-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Rockets.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Anna got within 27-7.

The Tigers held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Versailles and Anna played in a 49-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Anna faced off against Minster and Versailles took on Rockford Parkway on Sept. 15 at Versailles High School.

