Defense dominated as McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley pitched an 81-0 shutout of Crestline in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

The last time McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Crestline played in a 86-8 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Morral Ridgedale and Crestline took on Mt Victory Ridgemont on Sept. 15 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

